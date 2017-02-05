× Wings for Autism works to overcome flying fears for Oklahoma families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Flying with a child can be difficult and stressful for parents, but it can be even more strenuous for children with autism.

Experts say anxiety, long lines and loud noises can make it hard for children with autism to navigate the stresses associated with airports.

However, Wings for Autism is working to help children by practicing at Will Rogers World Airport.

On Saturday, the organization practiced with families by getting boarding passes, going through security and boarding a plane.

The group also got onto a plane to hear pre-flight instructions without ever taking off.

“There are many families in Oklahoma with children with autism or other developmental disabilities who face great difficulty in traveling by air because they’ve either had a bad experience previously or are concerned about how their child will react to the stresses of traveling by air. Wings for Autism allows these families the opportunity to rehearse the experience in a more relaxed situation without actually having to purchase tickets,” said TARC Executive Director John Gajda.