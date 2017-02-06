“America First,” Restaurant owner claims customers left cruel message on receipt

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The owner of an Italian restaurant in Texas is asking why someone would leave a cruel message on a receipt at his business.

Fernando Franco told KSAT that the manager of his restaurant came to him with a receipt, saying a note was left by a couple who had just left the business.

“The food was tasty and the service was attentive. However, the owner is ‘Mexican.’ We will not return. ‘America First,” the note read.

Franco says he owns two restaurants in Mexico and can’t control where he was born.

“You feel a little bit disappointed. A little bit like, you don’t know exactly how to react,” Franco said.

Franco says he believes the political climate is making some people more vocal, but says he is just trying to make a living for his family.

“I’m happy that I can see that most of the people is not thinking like that,” he said.