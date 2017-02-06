Boy accidentally shoots 4-year-old neighbors, kills 5-year-old sister

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead after her older brother found a gun and accidentally fired it.

Investigators tell FOX 30 that three children were home alone when the 8-year-old boy stumbled upon a gun. Police say the bullet injured a 4-year-old neighbor and killed the boy’s 5-year-old sister.

Now, officials are investigating how the boy had access to the gun.

“It comes down to responsible gun ownership, and securing your weapons within your home, making sure they’re locked up and making sure children don’t have access to them,” Chief Chris Butler, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said.