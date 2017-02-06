× Cooking with Kyle: Creating a decadant Valentine’s Day dessert

OKLAHOMA CITY – Need an impressive Valentine’s dessert? Short on time? These make-ahead, decadent desserts will have chocolate lovers raving!

Serves 4; recipe may be doubled

1 C heavy cream

1 C semi-sweet or sweetened dark chocolate chips

2 large egg yolks

1.5 T butter

1.5 T dark rum, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, Chamboard or other liqueur (optional)

In a saucepan, heat cream until bubbly around the perimeter of pan. Remove from heat. Stir in chocolate; allow to sit for 1-2 minutes. Stir to evenly mix in and totally melt chocolate.

In a bowl, whisk egg yolks. Add 1/4 C chocolate/cream mixture and stir to combine. Using spatula, add egg/chocolate mixture to saucepan. Add butter and optional liqueur. Stir to combine thoroughly and evenly.

Pour into espresso or demitasse cups, ramekins, small crystal goblets or whatever individual serving container you wish to use. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours, or up to 48 hours before serving.

Requires no garnish, but may be garnished with cocoa powder, Chantilly Cream, fresh berries, chocolate shavings or nuts. Garnish, if desired, just before serving.