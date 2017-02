× Crews respond to grass fire near Jones

JONES, Okla. – Crews have responded to a grass fire near Jones.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 73000 block of Heatherwood Drive, near Westminister between Hefner and Britton.

Crews said a structure in the area caught on fire.

The fire has now been put out, and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.