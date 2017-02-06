House fire in S.W. Oklahoma City leaves one dead, multiple injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A house fire in southwest Oklahoma City has left one person dead and multiple injured.

Initial reports indicate a home near S.W. 51st and Western caught fire around 9:45 a.m.

Officials say at least one woman was killed in the fire.

Three men were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say at least two of those men were also burned in the fire.

Initially, fire officials believed there may be another victim inside the home; however, after conducting a secondary search, no other victims were found inside the home.

No word on what started the fire at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.