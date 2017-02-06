× Former Edmond band teacher sentenced to probation for allegedly having sex with student

EDMOND, Okla. – A former band director at an Edmond high school who is accused of having sex with a student has been sentenced to probation.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed charges against then 28-year-old Cameron Kedy, who was the band director at Edmond Memorial High School, in July 2015.

Kedy resigned from Edmond Memorial after police and the school started investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Investigators allege the relationship began when the student was 16-years-old and lasted for several years.

An anonymous tip to Edmond police got the ball rolling that band director Cameron Kedy was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

“Over the course of about two years, some inappropriate text messages and things like that were being sent between the victim and him,” Sgt. James Hamm, with the Edmond Police Department, said.

Court documents show the victim’s parents told police their daughter admitted to the relationship with Kedy.

At first, Kedy reportedly denied everything to police, saying he didn’t even know the girl.

But later, Kedy allegedly admitted to talking with her on an app called “KIK.”

“These apps allow kids to send messages that are not tracked through the cell phone providers. So, if you don’t know these apps are on your child’s phone, you don’t really know what they’re sending out to other people,” Sgt. Hamm said.

Investigators say messages on Kedy’s phone show Kedy and the victim talked “numerous times about her coming over to stay the night.”

Court documents show Kedy told police the victim “stayed the night at his house in his bed numerous times but denied any sexual relationship.”

The school launched an internal investigation in May 2015, which ended in Kedy’s resignation.

He was initially charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

However, on Friday, Kedy pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree rape.

Kedy was sentenced to serve 10 years probation.

He must also complete 20 hours of community service and register as a sex offender.