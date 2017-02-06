× Former OSU tight end, NFL player arrested for disorderly conduct in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma State football star was taken into custody on Sunday following a disturbance at an Oklahoma City nightclub.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the Pretty Please Social Room after several people in the club refused to leave.

When officers arrived, the manager told them the problem was resolved. However, police spotted a disturbance in a nearby parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer spotted a “very tall black male yelling and pushing two other shorter black males.”

Investigators say they could tell the men were all friends, and the shorter men were trying to get the man, who was later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Pettigrew, to leave.

The affidavit states that officers stepped in after spotting Pettigrew push the others for a third time. At that point, the officers say they asked the man to leave.

The affidavit states that Pettigrew was told to leave dozens of times by officers, but was “verbally defiant.”

“After [Pettigrew] was told to leave at least 25 times by officers, and [Pettigrew] pushed his friends several times, even threatening to assault his friends, the decision was made to arrest [Pettigrew] for disorderly conduct,” the affidavit reads.

Pettigrew was arrested on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Pettigrew was a tight end for Oklahoma State University.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2009 and was just released from the team in December.

In eight seasons with the Lions, Pettigrew started in 85 games. However, he didn’t play this season after suffering his third ACL tear of his career.