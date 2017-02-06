Lawmakers, organizations respond to Fallin’s ‘State of the State’ address

OKLAHOMA CITY – Almost immediately after Gov. Fallin finished her ‘State of the State’ address, lawmakers from across the state began commenting on her solution to Oklahoma’s budget crisis.

On the first day of the legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are already facing a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

“Oklahoma will continue to struggle if we don’t fix our structural deficits in our budget,” Fallin said.

Fallin said that Oklahoma has spent too long trying to balance the budget on one-time revenue sources.

She proposed eliminating the sales tax on groceries and eliminating the corporate income tax.

Fallin also proposed raising diesel and gasoline taxes, and using those fuel taxes for roads and bridges.

She also called for teacher pay raises and changes to the criminal justice system.

“Governor Fallin put forth some good ideas today, and on those issues House Republicans are certainly ready to engage in discussion. We support a responsible teacher pay raise without raising taxes, enactment of much needed education reforms, a quick resolution that puts Oklahoma in compliance with the Real ID Act while protecting citizens’ privacy and funding that puts more state troopers on our highways. “Like any legislative session, there are going to be areas of disagreement on details between the Legislature and the Governor’s Office. House Republicans are focused on implementing ideas that correlate with the conservative values of Oklahomans – ideas that make citizens safer, increase personal and economic freedom, encourage competition and grow our economy. Those are all areas where our Republican caucus, our colleagues in the Senate and Governor Fallin have agreed that we can work together to move our state forward and make Oklahomans more prosperous,” a statement from House Speaker Charles McCall said. https://twitter.com/EmilyVirginOK/status/828696559437148161

Gov. Fallin proposes eliminating "the most regressive tax on the books — the state sales tax on groceries." Excellent! — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) February 6, 2017

"We will continue to struggle if we don't address the structural deficit in our budget" -Gov. Fallin. You're right on that one. #revenue — Rep. Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) February 6, 2017

However, not everyone supported her proposals.

“Today’s executive budget pushes new tax increases on working families and entrepreneurs, which is the wrong path for our state. It’s a false choice to suggest the only way to balance the budget is to raise the cost of living and doing business in Oklahoma. There are still numerous spending reforms available to right-size government and fund core state services. The state could save hundreds of millions of dollars and prevent damaging tax increases on Oklahoma families if it was to end unnecessary wind subsidies, implement Medicaid reforms, cut administrative waste in higher education, and fully implement state and education employee health insurance reform. OCPA will work to pursue and accelerate those reforms and to stop attempts to raise taxes on Oklahomans,” OCPA President Jonathan Small said in a statement. $50 million for prison wings for substance abuse offenders & rehab?

Imagine what $50 million could do for diversion & treatment. #OKSots — Mental Health Assoc (@MHAOKLA) February 6, 2017 https://twitter.com/RepScottInman/status/828682873502912512

Governor proposes a net $1.1 Billion in tax increases on middle class and working poor families. — Collin Walke (@Walkefor87) February 6, 2017

Gov. Fallin's budget shifts the burden of funding government from those who can afford it to those who cannot. Unacceptable. — Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) February 6, 2017

Gov says schools "Must tackle administrative inefficiencies." but OK admin expenses are among lowest in nation. #oksots — OK Education Assoc. (@okea) February 6, 2017