Members of Oklahoma's blind community speaking out against several House bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – Members of Oklahoma’s blind community are speaking out against several House bills that could eliminate job opportunities for blind individuals.

Under the Title VII statute, blind individuals are given priority for certain business opportunities which includes operating vending facilities.

Several proposed House bills would amend that statute.

On Monday, members of the blind community in Oklahoma met at the Capitol to voice their concerns.

