Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and My Heart is a program working to reduce cardiovascular disease in Oklahoma.

The program is for individuals between 25 and 60-years-old who think they have:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

High blood sugar

Overweight

The program offers free doctor visits, free lab tests, free medication and access to classes to learn healthy eating and exercise habits.