Oklahoma City bombing survivor helping firefighter who saved her life

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rowdy Baxter remembers the day nearly 22 years ago, like it was yesterday.

Baxter, a retired firefighter, was in downtown Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

When he heard the bomb go off, he ran to help.

"We just went in, and we started getting a lot of people out and then I wound up down in the basement. When I found Terri in the basement, she was about two floors deep,” Baxter said.

Baxter, still in his civilian clothes, dug his way through the rubble to reach Terri Talley, a Federal Employees Credit Union employee.

As it turns out, Talley was one of just 10 people from her job that day, who survived the blast.

"Actually, they told me to leave her alone, because there was no way of getting her out, but I didn't,” Baxter said.

In all, 18 others from FECU were killed in the bombing.

Talley suffered a series of injuries, including broken vertebrae, a broken ankle, torn tendons in her foot and was temporarily blind.

Despite her injuries, she survived, thanks to the determination of Baxter.

"He chose to do what was right, which was to stay with me, dig me out of granite and concrete. I mean, he didn't have any tools,” Talley said.

Since the fateful day, the pair has kept in touch.

Soon, it was Baxter who needed help.

He suffers from a genetic disorder called Alpha 1, which usually affects the lungs and liver.

Last year, his health declined, and doctors thought they would have to amputate his leg.

"It was pretty much over, and then an organ was donated and here I am,” Baxter said.

Baxter underwent surgery last month, and now Talley is standing by his side as a member of his support team as he recovers.

Despite just undergoing surgery, Baxter already has a goal in mind.

"I get a phone call from him. It was on a Friday a couple of weeks ago, and he says 'Hey, I'm going to run in the Memorial Marathon.' And, I said 'What are you talking about?'" Talley said.

The pair agreed to walk the 5K together to support organ donation.

"By April 30th, it will be a piece of cake," Baxter said.

"It's an amazing event to be a part of anyway and, to do it with him, I'm honored. I really am," Talley said.