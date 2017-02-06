Oklahoma man dies after being shot at doorstep of Tulsa Super Bowl party

TULSA, Okla. – Police say an Oklahoma man is dead after he was shot at a Super Bowl party.

Police tell KJRH that 41-year-old Frederick Green was watching the Super Bowl with his ex-girlfriend and their children at her home.

Around 6 p.m., authorities say the woman’s new boyfriend knocked on the door.

Investigators allege that Green answered the door and shot the 48-year-old victim. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

FOX 23 identified the victim as Charles LaMorris Ward.

Green was taken into custody, but there’s no word on what charges he may face.