OSU Freshman Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma State freshman guard Lindy Waters was named the Big 12 men’s basketball Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Waters hit key three-pointers in OSU’s wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia last week.

Waters made six of seven field goal attempts and made all five three-point attempts in the two games combined.

It’s the first time Waters has won a Big 12 weekly award.