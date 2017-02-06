× OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklahoma City identified

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma student who was found dead in downtown Oklahoma City has been identified.

Around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, people leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder game spotted a man’s body between two parking garages in the area of Robert S. Kerr and Hudson and immediately called police.

Authorities said the man’s death is considered suspicious and it does not appear he died due to natural causes.

However, they do not suspect foul play.

Saturday, OU President David Boren released a statement confirming the man was a student at the university.

Later, according to OU Daily, the university’s Delta Upsilon fraternity identified the deceased student as finance junior Kyle O’Brien.

“Delta Upsilon mourns the passing of Brother Kyle O’Brien from our Oklahoma Chapter. Our deepest sympathies are with the O’Brien family and Kyle’s friends. University grief counselors have been made available for the chapter members as we begin to process this tragedy,” the fraternity’s statement reads. “At this time, it appears foul play was not involved. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time and as more information is learned.”

Police are expected to release more information on O’Brien’s death Monday.