Overturned wrecker causing traffic trouble along westbound I-40

Posted 3:54 pm, February 6, 2017, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City may need to find an alternate route as crews work to clean up an accident along I-40.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a tow truck near I-40 and Industrial.

crash-1

Once crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a wrecker was towing a second wrecker with a car when it overturned.

The wreckage blocked the westbound lanes of the interstate, and crews are currently working to clear the scene.

crash-2

However, traffic is backed up in the area.