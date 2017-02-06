Overturned wrecker causing traffic trouble along westbound I-40

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City may need to find an alternate route as crews work to clean up an accident along I-40.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a tow truck near I-40 and Industrial.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they realized that a wrecker was towing a second wrecker with a car when it overturned.

The wreckage blocked the westbound lanes of the interstate, and crews are currently working to clear the scene.

However, traffic is backed up in the area.

OKLAHOMA: I40 westbound between Douglas and Hruskocy, there is a non-injury accident involving multiple vehicles. AR — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) February 6, 2017