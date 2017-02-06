Police: Customer shot, killed man trying to steal diapers, baby itesms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is dead after he alleged tried to steal diapers and baby items from a Florida store.

Witnesses told WFTV that they saw three people pushing grocery carts filled with diapers and other baby items to a car in the Walmart parking lot as an employee chased them.

“I see them surrounding the car [and] the boys throwing stuff in,” Renee Kirmani said. “[The employee] was like, ‘Don’t get in the car.”

At that point, investigators believe a 50-year-old customer got involved.

The man told police that he pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the group because he thought one of them had a weapon.

All three suspects were able to get into the car and flee the scene.

However, investigators say 19-year-old Arthur Adams collapsed at a nearby gas station and died from his injuries at a hospital.

Workers at a nearby gas station told WFTV that Adams walked in to the store and collapsed on the floor. They say he had been shot several times in the leg and stomach.

A juvenile female was also hit, but she is expected to survive her injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.