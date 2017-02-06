× Preliminary trial begins for day care owner accused of child abuse

NOBLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman facing charges following the death of a 4-month-old baby went before a judge on Monday.

On Monday, the preliminary trial for Melissa Clark began in Cleveland County.

She was arrested for child abuse in July after a 4-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital from her home. The 4-month-old had to be airlifted to Tulsa and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to doctors, the child had a “subdural hematoma, severe retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, and a bruise on her forehead which is consistent with impact.”

Court documents show that Clark admitted to dropping the child on the tile floor, and then throwing the baby onto a bouncy seat.

Several witnesses were called Monday in Clark’s preliminary trial.

The prosecution called a doctor who specializes in child abuse as well as a FBI special agent.