Red Flag Warning in effect for central, western Oklahoma Monday afternoon

*** A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM. A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 6 PM. ***

We will be testing record highs today and tomorrow in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be strong today out of the southwest and lighter tomorrow out of the west.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday, resulting in cooler highs in the 50s.

Near-record highs return Friday and Saturday before another front drops highs back to the 50s for Sunday.