Syrian refugee suing Facebook over fake news that labeled him a terrorist

BERLIN, Germany – A Syrian refugee is suing Facebook for defamation after he says the company didn’t do enough to stop fake news articles that labeled him as a terrorist.

18-year-old Anas Modamani was thrilled when he was able to snap a photo with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The photo went viral after it captured a human moment for the normally reserved German leader.

After the Brussels bombing and the Berlin Christmas market attack, Modamani’s face appeared again.

Fake news sites used his face, falsely accusing him of carrying out multiple attacks.

As a result, he and his foster family have received various threats.

“The first time in my life that I fear for my family, I fear for my house and the things I do and most of all, I fear for Anas and his security,” Anke Meeuw told CNN.

Now, Anas and his foster family are taking Facebook to court.

They say the social media site took too long to respond to multiple requests to take down the false posts, which continued to be shared tens of thousands of times.

“We are sorry to hear about Mr. Modamani’s concerns with the way some people have used his image. We are committed to meeting out obligations under German law in relation to content which is shared by people on our platform. We have already quickly disabled access to content that has been accurately reported to us by Mr. Modamani’s legal representatives, so we do not believe that legal action here is necessary or that it is the most effective way to resolve the situation,” a statement from Facebook read.

Germany is considering a law to fine Facebook for each fake news report that the site fails to take down.

“I will find a solution. But it’s not just me. If anyone can write whatever they like on Facebook, spreading these falsehoods and no one is punished, then it’s not only my problem. It is the problem of the world,” Modamani said.