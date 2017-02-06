× Thunder Lose Double Digit Lead and Game at Indiana

The Oklahoma City Thunder led by 11 at halftime, but a poor third quarter allowed the Indiana Pacers to take the lead, and they held on to beat OKC 93-90 on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Russell Westbrook missed two three-point attempts in the final seven seconds that could have tied the game.

Westbrook nearly had a triple double, falling one assist short, with 27 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Thunder were outscored 32-18 in the third quarter, and entered the fourth quarter trailing by three, 73-70.

OKC did not shoot well, making 39 percent of their shots, but held the Pacers to just 38 perent from the field.

The Thunder dominated the glass, outrebounding Indiana 61-37.

16 turnovers hurt OKC’s cause as well.

Three other players besides Westbrook scored in double figures for OKC.

Steven Adams had 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo, playing in the state where he played his basketball at Indiana University, had 14 points, but made just 4 of 16 shots.

Andre Roberson added 11 points.

The Thunder dropped to 30-23 on the season.

The game was just one of two road games the entire month for the Thunder.

They return home for two games against last year’s NBA finalists, hosting Cleveland on Thursday at 7:00, and Golden State and former teammate Kevin Durant on Saturday at 7:30 pm.