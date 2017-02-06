Watch: Meteor lights up the night sky over Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Residents in Wisconsin got quite a shock when they looked up at the night sky on Monday morning.

The American Meteor Society received over 185 reports of a fireball seen over Wisconsin around 1:27 a.m. on Monday.

The Oshkosh Police Department confirms that they received several reports of a loud boom, while an officer with the Glendale Police Department caught the flash of light on their dashboard camera.

According to FOX 6, the green fireball was primarily seen from Illinois and Wisconsin. However, witnesses reported seeing it in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ontario.