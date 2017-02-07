× Authorities capture two Oklahomans accused of stealing ATM

LONE WOLF, Okla. – Authorities have finally captured two suspects who allegedly broke into an Oklahoma convenience store and stole an ATM.

In Oct. 2016, surveillance video captured a man busting through the front door of CJ’s Convenience Store in Lone Wolf, Okla. and haul an ATM out of the store.

Video also shows another suspect get out of a vehicle parked outside and help the first suspect load the ATM into the back of a truck.

After months of investigating, Kiowa County deputies arrested two men in connection to the burglary.

Authorities identified the two suspects as Samuel Aguirre of Hobart, Okla. and Jeremy Polk of Granite, Okla.

Aguirre and Polk have been linked to a number of other thefts and incidents in the area, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

