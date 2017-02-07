Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for $99,900 on eBay

A Cheeto that looks like the slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.
The seller says he found the gorilla-shaped snack in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
Here’s the original listing:
I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.
This item is one of a kind!
It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length.
This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.
This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!
Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended this morning with a winning bid of $99,900.
Harambe was a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo until handlers shot him dead when he started dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.