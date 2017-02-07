× Deputies investigating alleged triple murder, suicide in Oklahoma town

MORRIS, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a call about several people being dead.

Deputies rushed to the home in the 17000 block of Hwy 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that they believe the man murdered the woman and the two children before killing himself.

At this point, the investigation is still underway.