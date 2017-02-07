× Dog dies in Piedmont house fire on girl’s 5th birthday

PIEDMONT, Okla. – A young girl was forced to watch her home go up in flames on her 5th birthday after an early morning house fire.

It happened around 1 in the morning on Tuesday in a neighborhood near Piedmont Road and N.W. Expressway.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said, when fire crews got to the scene, there were flames coming from the garage and they quickly spread to the attic of the house.

Two adults and one child were inside.

Neighbors told NewsChannel 4 this happened on the little girl’s 5th birthday.

No one got hurt, but neighbors said the family’s dog did not survive.

The damage is estimated to cost around $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was accidental.