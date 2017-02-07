“I’d do it all over again,” Wounded Oklahoma officer speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. - Officer Brian Southerland was shot and nearly killed by a suspect on January 1.

The officer has been with Valley Brook Police Department about one year.

Southerland was pulling over a suspected DUI driver on I-240 when he said the suspect stepped out his car and opened fire.

"My first instinct was to take cover, to get distance between me and that individual," Southerland said. "I'd do it all over again."

The department is saving Southerland's spot, because he wants it back.

"He's one of the most wonderful officers we've ever had around here, and we've had plenty of good ones," said Valley Brook Mayor Donna Davis.

"It's always been my goal to be a police officer," Southerland said. "I'm not going to let something like this deter me from getting back out there."

"If that's what he wants to do, my job is to support him, not to tell him what to do," said his wife, Audrey Southerland. "I'm going to be worried. I was worried before."

Two days after the shooting, Oklahoma City police arrested Cory Lee Hartsell for the shooting.

Southerland's doctors said it will be three to six months before he is fully recovered.