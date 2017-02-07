Lawsuit: Student expelled after reporting alleged rape by star athlete

WARREN, Mich. – A female student at a Michigan high school has filed a lawsuit, saying she was expelled after she reported being sexually assaulted by a “star athlete.”

According to court documents obtained by WXYZ, the 15-year-old victim was a freshman at Cousino High School when the alleged assault occurred.

The victim says that her alleged attacker was 18-years-old at the time and asked if she wanted to go to his car. The lawsuit shows that the girl agreed and when they got to his car, they got in the backseat and he locked the doors.

While inside the car, the victim says the alleged suspect unbuckled his pants and asked for oral sex.

“Jane Doe started to comply with John Roe’s demand, but then told him it was ‘gross’ and that she wanted to stop,” the lawsuit alleges. “John Roe said, ‘oh well,’ and then forcibly pushed Jane Doe’s head down toward his lap and forced her mouth onto his penis.”

While speaking to school officials, the victim says the assistant principal criticized her clothing, saying that she ‘invited unwanted sexual attention because of the way she was dressed.’

Officials questioned the alleged suspect, who said the sexual act was consensual.

In 2015, the victim was expelled from the school, and she filed an appeal in the case.

During her appeal, court documents claim that she was asked if she ‘felt remorseful’ for her actions. Ultimately, they upheld her expulsion.

School officials say the alleged suspect was punished at school, and they feel the district handled the case appropriately.