× Minco Public Schools closed after illness outbreak

MINCO, Okla. – Minco Public Schools have canceled school until February 13, 2017, due to a large illness outbreak.

136 students were out with the flu, strep throat, even a combination of the two, on Tuesday alone.

Officials say they have been in contact with the State Department of Education and State Department of Health.

“Student health and safety comes first,” said Superintendent Kevin Sims.

School will resume on Monday, February 13th.