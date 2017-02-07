Mother furious after daycare worker breastfed her son

CARRBORO, N.C. – A mother in North Carolina is upset after her co-worker breastfed her 3-month-old son, without her permission.

Both women work at the daycare center, but the mother said she barely knows the woman.

“That’s an innocent baby,” said mother Kaycee Oxendine. “My baby couldn’t say ‘no, don’t do that.’ He couldn’t defend hisself.”

On Friday, her co-worker who has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested breastfeeding Oxendine’s son to fix his constipation.

However, Oxendine’s son, who is premature, is lactose intolerant, and ended up in the hospital after the ordeal.

“She did it with ease like it’s something she does on a normal basis,” said Oxendine.

The woman had worked in childcare for more than a decade and was licensed.

Oxendine said the woman was fired, but now she hopes police press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

The incident is being investigated as a child abuse case.

Charges have yet to be filed.