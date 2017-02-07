National Weather Service: Three tornadoes touch down in southern Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Residents in New Orleans East are picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through the area on Tuesday morning.

Several homes and businesses were damaged when the twister moved through the area.

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed three tornadoes that have touched down in southern Louisiana.

Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the weather service, says one touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans, another touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.

She said they have heard reports of injuries but nothing that has been confirmed yet.

Video taken from New Orleans East hospital around 11:00 am today. Video owned by Sam Girault. pic.twitter.com/SrTrWocMXi — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with downed power lines strewn across the road.

Exclusive video of a roof getting blown off, 18 wheeler flipping over off Cold Storage Rd pic.twitter.com/PmVGAJjbHa — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 7, 2017

The tornadoes are part of a wall of bad weather moving across the Deep South.