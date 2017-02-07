Oklahoma independent living center closes its doors after care taker arrested for abuse

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing more than a dozen counts of abuse following an investigation into her independent living center.

Last month, police began investigating the Branding Brook Independent Living Center after learning that the owner was restricting the disabled residents’ way of life.

KJRH reports that authorities ultimately arrested Robyn McKinney after she allegedly bit a resident on the nose. McKinney was officially charged with 17 counts of care taker abuse.

Recently, the Oklahoma State Department of Health stepped in and McKinney agreed to shut down the facility.

“From all the allegations that we have right now, from our fact-finding and circumstances that are gathered, we believe that this is probably the best thing for them is for this place to be closed,” said Mayes County Sheriff’s Office Captain Rod Howell.

Investigators tell KJRH that they are looking into even more cases of alleged abuse.