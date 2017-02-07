× One injured in shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City, police searching for suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to reports of a shooting near N.W. 10th and Rockwell around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators learned there was a group of people working on a home in the area that was recently damaged in the fire.

At one point, there was a confrontation between some of the workers.

That is when police say one of the men shot another man.

That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect’s description is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.