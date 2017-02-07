× Police: Norman baby found dead with bruising around his throat

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say a man has been taken into custody following the death of a baby.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of 24th Ave. SW.

Once they arrived on scene, paramedics told police that a 20-month-old baby boy was found dead inside the home.

Investigators say the baby boy had visible signs of bruising around his throat and dried blood near his nose.

Preliminary results from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office show that the boy likely died from blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, Norman police arrested 25-year-old Jake Ryan Holman in connection with the boy’s death.

Holman was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder.