Suspected car thieves crash and run from police

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Patty Armer was watching the Saturday evening news, when she heard a loud commotion right outside her door.

"I heard this big noise. And, I thought what the heck is that? A locomotive almost. I didn't realize until you told me they were going 100 miles per hour," Armer said.

A truck had plowed into some trees and a rustic steer wagon wheel outside her house.

"The road made a hard right, and he went left. He buried it into some trees," said Guthrie police spokesman Jeremy Thorn.

It all began as a routine traffic stop at the Guthrie Cash Saver.

"The officer got out of the vehicle quickly and motioned for him to move forward. And, when he did, they didn't stop, just kept running from him," Thorn said.

When speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour, the officer backed off.

The suspect might have made a clean getaway except for an unexpected dead end on 15th Street, near Armer's house.

She called 911.

"I knew, when they guy beat it out of there, there was something wrong," she said.

The driver and a passenger bailed out of the car.

Because they had a head start on police, they were able to disappear into the darkness and trees.

Police searched for about two hours but never found the suspects.

But, they did leave behind a key piece of evidence.

Near the wreckage was a backpack with clothes and a cellphone.

"They were in kind of a hurry, because they must have thought the officer was right behind them. They dropped it just outside the vehicle," Thorn said.

Turns out the truck was stolen out of Oklahoma City.

The thieves may have gotten away this time, but police said their freedom will likely be short lived.

"We're hopeful we'll be able to find them," Thorn said.