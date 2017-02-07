Suspects facing 18 charges says Tulsa police are ‘after’ him

TULSA, Okla. – Law enforcement officers in Tulsa are very familiar with Chase Young.

Investigators believe that Young is a serial thief who is responsible for dozens of storage unit break-ins.

On Monday, Young was taken back into custody for not showing up for court.

Officers tell FOX 23 they found him at a nearby motel. When they arrived, they found a 1970s Corvette that had been reported stolen in the parking lot.

Inside Young’s room, authorities say they found the owner’s manual to the vehicle and several boxes of items that are believed to be stolen.

However, Young says he is innocent.

He told FOX 23 that he believes the police department is after him, adding that he has paperwork for all of the alleged stolen vehicles he has been arrested in. However, he says those papers are missing from his storage unit.

Right now, Young faces 18 felony charges for burglary, possession of stolen cars, theft, drugs and guns.