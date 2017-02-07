Woman found dead after getting arm stuck in clothing donation bin

NATALIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was found dead after getting her arm caught in a clothing drop-off bin, leaving her dangling for more than six hours.

Judith Permar, 56, died from a combination of trauma and hypothermia, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

Permar used a step stool to reach the bin when her arm became stuck and the stool collapsed — her feet dangling just above the ground, PennLive reported.

She broke her left arm and wrist, which prevented her from escaping, authorities said.

Investigators believe the woman went to the bin around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The bin is located on Route 54 in Natalie about 60 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

She was found dead around 8:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials told WNEP the cause of her death was ruled accidental.

Her daughter, Angela Minnig, posted a message about her mother to Facebook following the news of her death: