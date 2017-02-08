× 3rd person arrested in connection with 2008 murder of Oklahoma man

NORMAN, Okla. – A third person has been arrested in connection to the 2008 death of an Oklahoma man.

Authorities say 31-year-old Cory Jay Bodily was last seen alive on July 29, 2008 as he picked up his paycheck from the Taco Bell in Norman.

“I will never get to hug him. I will never get a kiss from him. I will never get to laugh with him or cry with him. I have nothing and that’s hard,” Sharleen Resor, Cory’s mother, told KFOR in October 2014.

Sharleen says her son had been missing for weeks before it was ever reported to police.

“I didn’t know if he had just taken a break and had to get away,” she said.

In her heart, she says she knew something was wrong so she reported it to authorities.

Cory Bodily’s skull was found by a dog on Christmas Day in 2008.

Two weeks later, investigators found skeletal remains covered by brush and leaves in a field near 171st St. and Cemetery Rd.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office says Cory died from blunt force trauma.

In June 2016, two people were arrested in connection to Bodily’s death.

Bobby Lee Perkins, 52, and Libby Lavonne Cox, 46, both confirmed their involvement in Bodily’s death, a representative with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Perkins is facing charges for murder in the first-degree while in the commission of robbery.

Cox is facing charges for accessory after the fact.

Sharleen says she has never met the suspects before, but says the arrests feel like the beginning of justice for her son.

“It feels good to say son they are incarcerated and they are going to be charged with taking your life,” she said of Perkins and Cox.

This week, authorities announced that a third person has been arrested in connection to Bodily’s murder.

Thomas Ryan Wilmeth, 36, was arrested and charged with homicide during the commission of a felony.

Wilmeth reportedly told detectives that he was attempting to rob Bodily when he was killed.

Detectives are still investigating the case.