The best bakery inventions since sliced bread start at this Oklahoma manufacturer

MAYSVILLE, OKLAHOMA -- The wheat germ of this great idea started on a patch of Washita River bottom land just north of town.

Earl Burford and his son Charles wanted a better way to bail hay so they made a machine to tie the bales with wire instead of twine.

Fred Springer runs the Burford Company now and keeps up the family's inventive legacy.

"It didn't matter what it was," he says. "They would think about how it was done."

So this new baler proved good enough to patent.

It wasn't until years later that another farmer asked if they could scale down their machine to something that could seal a bag of bread.

That's when they knew they really had something.

"Put a wire tie around it and close that bag," says Springer. "He and his son got after it and did it."

If you're not in the bakery business you might never have heard of the Burford name, but every time you twist open a bread bag you're using that same invention to bale hay.

Roger Huey is one of 85 employees at this factory now and can spot a Burford Tyer a mile away.

Looking at a bread tying machine under construction, Huey points out, "you have your needle and twister hook, and holder shear same as the hay baler."

The Burfords didn't stop with just tying bread either.

They make machines that put sesame seeds on hamburger buns.

Engineer Clay Miller says it's important not to waste them.

"It's been an evolution," he says. "The whole goal is to get more accurate and get more seed savings."

They're working on another machine called a Shaker that makes sure the dough ends up in the center of the baking pan.

Speed and automation; if you want to split dough really quickly these are the guys to build machines to do that too.

Applicators, oilers, shakers, sifters; if you bake they make.

"We have a whole department of engineers and problem solvers," says CEO Springer.

The original Burfords are gone but their little company is still really good at taking problems and turning them into machines that solve them.

Farm to table in the most unique way.

For more information on the Burford Company in Maysville go to http://www.burford.com