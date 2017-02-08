× Baylor Edges Cowboys, Stops OSU Win Streak

Third-ranked Baylor survived a late 12-0 run by Oklahoma State to beat the Cowboys 72-69 on Wednesday night at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, ending OSU’s 5-game winning streak.

Jawun Evans missed a three-pointer in the final seconds that could have tied it, then after OSU rebounded the miss, Phil Forte’s desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer was no good.

The Bears went on a 17-6 run midway through the second half to apparently take control of the game, building the lead to 13 at one point.

OSU responded in the final minutes, taking advantage of Baylor turnovers to score 12 straight points, including three baskets from Evans.

The Cowboys had trouble with the Baylor big men, particularly Johnathan Motley, who had 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

Baylor shot 54 percent from the field and outrebounded OSU by 10.

The Cowboys were led by Jeffrey Carroll’s 20 points.

Evans added 16 and Forte 11 with three 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State’s five-game winning streak ends, as they drop to 15-9 overall, 4-7 in conference play.

OSU hosts Texas on Saturday at 3:00 pm in Stillwater.