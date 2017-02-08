× Bill to give domestic violence victims control over cell phone accounts passes out of committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure that has been proposed at the Oklahoma Capitol would give victims of domestic violence more control over their finances.

House Bill 1466 by Rep. Elise Hall would allow the victim of domestic violence to transfer wireless telephone and utility accounts to their name when the account was in the name of their alleged abuser.

“Victims of domestic violence are at risk of losing their support network when their abuser is the person who controls the cell phone accounts,” said Rep. Hall. “Abusers who are the primary account holders will often refuse to release the account to their victims, and often will monitor their victim’s calls, track them with GPS installed on the phone or close the account altogether to get back at the victim. This bill is aimed at protecting victims and giving them a sense of comfort knowing that they can prevent their phones and their utilities from being controlled by their abusers.”

The bill would require a court order be sent to the wireless service provider or public utility to transfer the account.

The bill passed out of committee by a vote of 10-0 and now will head to the House floor.