Bill would require man’s permission for abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill introduced at the state Capitol would require the father of a fetus to sign off on an abortion.

House Bill 1441, authored by Republican Rep. Justin Humphrey, would force women seeking abortions to identify the father to the doctor.

If the person identified disputes that he is the father, that person may ask for a paternity test, according to the bill.

The legislation grants exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger.

Exceptions are also made if the father of the fetus is deceased, provided the woman signs a notarized affidavit attesting to that fact.

The Public Health Committee tabled the bill Wednesday morning.

Chairman Mike Ritze (R-Broken Arrow) told NewsChannel 4 the bill has a fiscal impact which had not been outlined. He expects the bill to be back on the agenda at next week's meeting.