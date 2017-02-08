× BREAKING: Norman Police investigating double homicide

NORMAN, Okla — Norman police are investigating a double homicide this morning.

It started as a shooting near 48th and Robinson just before midnight. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A short time later, the Norman Fire Department responded to a house fire near Lindsey and Flood. They found a woman dead inside with gunshot wounds.

Norman police are asking for your help in locating the person of interest, Michael Timothy Deffner. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.