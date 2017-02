× Crews respond to large grass, house fire near Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Crews are responding to a large grass and house fire north of Edmond.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday near Charter Oak and Choctaw roads.

Crews said the one house and about 80 acres have been burned at this time.

The fire danger is expected to be high the next few days across Oklahoma.

Fire danger very high everyday but jumps to extreme even critical levels Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4Afcm9wZY7 — KFOR (@kfor) February 8, 2017

Large grass fire burning in Logan Co near Charter Oak & Choctaw Rd. One home destroyed. #BREAKING @kfor pic.twitter.com/NDaQVmvvRB — Lance West (@lancewest) February 8, 2017

Home & 80 acres burned this afternoon just north of Edmond near Charter Oak & Choctaw Rds. High fire danger throughout next few days. @kfor pic.twitter.com/3zaBPLzI0u — Joleen Chaney (@JoleenChaney) February 8, 2017

Oklahoma County is now in a burn ban effective immediately, continuing through March 8. Logan Co Comm. meets Friday to consider the same — Guthrie Fire-EMS (@GuthrieFire) February 8, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.