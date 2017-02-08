Debris on metro highways can be deadly: What’s being done?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s something many drivers have seen on local highways. Trash and other debris has been a problem for years.

But more than just an eyesore, the objects can be deadly.

“These things have caused serious accidents, fatality accidents,” said Trooper Dwight Durant with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Along a small stretch of I-35 just north of Frontier City, we found part of an air conditioning unit and even a tow hitch weighing several pounds near the road.

Often times, the objects fall from trucks.

“A lot of dryers because they’re not very heavy,” said Durant. “A lot of people go buy new furniture and don’t strap it down right. People need to realize that they’re responsible for that.”

The trash costs millions each year to clean up.

One local woman says she’s dodged tires and even worse.

“I was following a vehicle that had a boat tied on top of it,” said Delores Walker. “The straps came loose and the boat was wafting through the air, landed right in front of me.”

Thankfully, Walker wasn’t injured during the ordeal.

Trooper Durant says his team removes debris from the highway lanes and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation cleans up the rest.

ODOT is asking the public to report any debris on the highways so it can be removed as soon as possible. But until the problem completely goes away, Walker says it’s a gamble.

“You just have to follow your gut feel and see if you can dodge them,” she said.

Even though ODOT cleans up the highways, a representative said cities and counties are in charge of cleaning up their streets.

You can report debris on highways by calling *55.