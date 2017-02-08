× Deputies: Kansas couple recruited as drug smugglers at church event

WICHITA, Kan. – A Kansas couple is behind bars after they were allegedly recruited by a drug cartel at a church.

Deputies from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office stopped the pair in a rental car along I-40 after the driver changed lanes without signaling and veered onto the outside shoulder.

Authorities became suspicious when they saw the man and woman talking before the stop, and then the woman pretended to be asleep when the deputy walked to the vehicle.

The driver, 59-year-old David Jean Tucker, told officials that he rented the vehicle to take 63-year-old Cynthia Belcher to the Cancer Centers of America at the VA hospital in Amarillo. Deputies checked and learned there wasn’t that type of facility at the VA center.

The department’s K9 Pickles alerted deputies to illegal narcotics in the car.

Deputies then found more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Investigators say the pair confessed that they were recruited to be drug smugglers while receiving services at a faith-based mission in Wichita.

“It’s mindboggling to learn this pair was recruited by the drug cartel over a free meal at a local church in Wichita, Kansas. I guess the cartel will stoop to any level to lure people to haul drugs for them,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Tucker and Belcher were arrested on complaints of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamines after a former felony conviction.