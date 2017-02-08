Dr. Nazih Zuhdi, pioneer of cardiovascular surgery in Oklahoma, dies at 91

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Americans across the country are paying closer attention to their heart health during the month of February, an Oklahoma City heart surgeon who revolutionized the treatment of heart disease will be laid to rest.

Dr. Nazih Zuhdi was born in Lebanon on May 19, 1925. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the American University of Beirut in 1950 before immigrating to the United States in 1951.

While completing a fellowship in New York, Zuhdi became fascinated with heart-lung machines and began his own research.

Ultimately, his research significantly contributed to the creation of the heart-lung machine used in our nation’s first successful open-heart surgery in 1953.

In 1957, he was recruited to Oklahoma and began his legacy as one of the nation’s leading cardiac surgeons.

In 1959, Zuhdi was part of a team to perform the first heart bypass operation in Oklahoma and installed our state’s first pacemaker. A short time later, he started his career at Baptist Medical Center.

In the 1960s, Zuhdi developed the Total Intentional Hemodilution machine, the priming of a heart-lung machine without blood. Due to the machine, open-heart surgery became possible on a scale never before imagined and became a staple in hospitals around the globe.

In 1970, he implanted a human patient with the aortic valve from a pig, which was the first procedure of its kind performed in North America.

Just 14 years later, Zuhdi created the Oklahoma Transplant Institute, which was the first facility in the world to develop that kind of program for transplants.

In 1985, he performed the state’s first human to human heart transplant in a hospital that was not associated with a medical school.

In 1987, Zuhdi and Dimitri Novitsky, M.D., performed Oklahoma’s first human heart-lung transplant and Zuhdi implanted the state’s first left ventricular assist device. The next year, he implanted both a left and right ventricular assist device in a single patient – another state first.

In 1990, Zuhdi performed the state’s first single-lung transplant, and in 1994 he performed Oklahoma’s first double-lung transplant.

He officially retired in 1999 and the Oklahoma Transplant Institute was renamed as the INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute. It is still one of only 60 lung transplant facilities in the world.

Zuhdi passed away on Feb. 7 at the age of 91.