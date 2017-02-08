Former attorney of Norman homicide suspect speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - "Because he had threatened my personal safety before, I don't mind saying that I had directed my receptionist if he were to show up here, she was to go out the back door because I was worried," said John Nalley.

John Nalley used to be Timothy Michael Deffner's attorney.

He withdrew from the case after he says Deffner threatened him.

"His was enough that I decided to get out of his case and that's the only time I've ever done that," said Nalley.

Nalley said he and his associates decided not to go into the office Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

"I immediately thought he was coming for me next. That's why he was there," said Nalley after hearing Deffner was found in Pottawatomie County.

Deffner was obviously upset about his divorce, posting this on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"My wife and I were in a bitter divorce ... this is my last will & testament ... this was not necessary."

His estranged wife, Cayann Patterson, had filed a victim's protective order against him saying "He hit me in the chest with a tazor/stun gun and held me up against the wall with his hands around my throat."

"He has said he will kill my children and have me watch before he kills me."

Norman police said they feared there could be other victims as well.

"We did talk to any of the judges that may have been involved in the situation to make sure they were okay and make them aware of what was going on," said Norman police chief, Keith Humphrey.

Parents who knew Bryan Young as the principal at Norman North High School say he truly cared about the kids and that this is a loss for their community.

Nalley also knew Young from law school.

"He was a good man, good attorney, good father. He didn't deserve it," said Nalley.

An arrest warrant was just issued for Deffner on Tuesday on 5 charges of uttering a forged instrument.