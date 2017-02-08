‘I panicked,’ Student helps teacher in need on road after tire blowout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSTANG, Okla. - "When I pulled into the gas station and saw that it was off the rim. I panicked," said Mustang school teacher Natasha Seymour.

Last week she had a tire blowout while rushing from work to pick up her baby from childcare and then home.

She frantically called her husband to pick up their child and then wondered how she was going to get home and what to do with her car.

That’s when she heard something.

"A young man knocked on my car window,” Natasha told us. “And said, ‘you need to get your car off of the concrete because it could ruin your rim.’ When I told him I didn't know how to do that. He said, ‘pop your trunk’ and that he would do it for me."

That young man was Michael Lish.

A Mustang school student who became Natasha’s knight in shining armor that afternoon.

Michael got out her jack, took the bad tire off, and replaced it with the spare.

Then made sure it had enough air in it and gave her the best directions for the safest route home.

All he would accept was a “thank you” in return.

That’s why Natasha nominated Michael for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It 4Ward award.

“I think there's a huge misconception about teens today,” Natasha said. “I think people automatically assume they're so connected with the phone's they don't notice other people. And they don't realize when other people are in trouble and that's completely wrong. Michael took 20 minutes out of his day, without looking at his phone to stop and help me because he noticed I was struggling."

When we surprised Michael at his school with the $400 provided by First Fidelity’s Summer Hester, Michael was stunned as his whole class wildly cheered.

“It’s kind of stage fright right now,” laughed Michael. “When you do good things, good things come to you.”

A teacher and student, two people who were strangers but now friends through his kindness of paying it forward.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.