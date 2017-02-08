‘It makes you very tense,’ Victim’s rape kit gone untested for nearly 30 years

MEMPHIS, TN – “It gives you nightmares for awhile. You have a lot of trouble in reacting and you know, you just don’t really trust nobody anymore,” said a rape victim who wanted her name to remain anonymous.

In 1989, the then 35-year-old was with a friend when they lost each other.

“We got separated and I couldn’t really remember what street we had parked on,” she said.

That’s when she decided to leave the party and walk home, when a man came out of nowhere.

“He snatched me from behind and he took me across the street; it was a church yard,” said the victim.

The man raped her at gunpoint.

She ran across the street as soon as she could and told a security guard who then called police.

“They made it bearable,” she said. “They were good folks,” she said about the Rape Crisis Center.

The victim admits she used drugs for several years after she was raped, but held onto her faith, and convinced herself the man who violated her had been caught.

Just two years ago, she found out the news that her rape kit was one in over 12,000 that had never been tested.

“When I found that out it was like, I got to start looking over my shoulders again. It makes you very tense.”

According to WREG, the city has made progress on the backlog, but the victim knows her case is past the statute of limitations.

However, she would still like her kit tested.

She also has a message for other victims:

“There is help and it’s not your fault. Don’t be weak. Get mad. Get mad. Stay strong.”

When the incident happened, the statute of limitations for rape was eight years, and then 15 years for aggravated rape.

There is no more statute of limitations on rapes in Tennessee.